Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/14/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch Off Prize pack as well as a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Game, Saturday, December 16th !
74% of us say we are open to this when it comes to holiday traditions. What is it?
A – Trying something new
B – Not exchanging gifts
More from B 105.7