Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/12/23

Published on December 12, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Hoosier Lottery Holiday Scratch Off Prize pack as well as a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Game, Saturday, December 16th !

41% of us believe this is the most meaningful gift we could receive this year.  What is it?

A – Something handmade

B – Gift card/cash

 

 

