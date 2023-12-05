Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/05/23

Published on December 5, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Charlie Brown’s Christmas at Clowes Memorial Hall on December 21st!

 

The average American will eat 12 of these between now and end of the year.  What is it?

A – Pieces of pie

B – Pieces of cake

 

 

 

