Free Ticket Friday: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

It’s another FREE TICKET FRIDAY!! 1 winner will be selected every hour from 7a-5p to win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
More from B 105.7
-
Taking Care of Christmas Presented by Peterman Brothers!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Enter to Win a Car pass to Christmas Nights of Lights!
-
Sean Copeland
-
Win tickets to the Ringling Bros. Circus!
-
Win FLOOR seats to see Trans Siberian Orchestra!
-
Enter to Win a Car pass to Christmas Nights of Lights!
-
Top 5 Best Places to Shop this Black Friday