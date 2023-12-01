Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/01/23

Published on December 1, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Brett Eldredge Glow Live Tour on December 19th at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre AND a 4 pack of tickets to see Paw Patrol LIVE at Murat on February 24th & February 25th!

 

According to a new poll, gingerbread is the most preferred holiday dessert flavor.  What’s second?

A – Salted caramel

B – Peppermint

 

 

