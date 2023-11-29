Listen Live
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 11/29/23

Published on November 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Brett Eldredge Glow Live Tour on December 19th at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre AND a 4 pack of tickets to see Paw Patrol LIVE at Murat on February 24th & February 25th!

 

48% of us admit to hiding this around the holidays.  What is it?

A – Holiday sweets

B – Presents

 

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close