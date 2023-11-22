Sean’s Tough Trivia! 11/22/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13th, at the Palladium AND a pair of tickets to see the Ringling Brothers, December 2nd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
80% say this is our favorite thing about Thanksgiving. What is it?
A – Leftovers
B – Time with family
