Free Ticket Friday: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

Published on November 27, 2023

It’s another FREE TICKET FRIDAY on B105.7! We’ll select a winner every hour from 7a-5p to win tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago, Saturday, July 20 at Ruoff Music Center!
