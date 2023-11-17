Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 11/17/23

Published on November 17, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Will be entered into a drawing for a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game, Saturday November 18th vs Kalamazoo Wings for Stranger Things Night AND Win a pair of tickets to the Midtown Men concert on Friday, December 1st as these stars from the Broadway show Jersey Boys perform their Holiday Hits.

A new survey finds this is the most dreaded Thanksgiving chore.  What is it?

A – Hosting

B – Shopping for the meal

 

 

