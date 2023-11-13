Sean’s Tough Trivia! 11/13/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Will be entered into a drawing for a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game, Saturday November 18th vs Kalamazoo Wings for Stranger Things Night AND Win a pair of tickets to the Midtown Men concert on Friday, December 1st as these stars from the Broadway show Jersey Boys perform their Holiday Hits.
A new study finds the more you use your cell phone, the less of this you’ll have. What is it?
A – Sperm
B – Normal blood pressure
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show
-
"Mean Girls" Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!
-
Guess The First Christmas Song!
-
Win Tickets to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!
-
Enter to Win a pair of tickets to Jim Brickman A Joyful Christmas!
-
Sean Copeland