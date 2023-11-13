Taking Care of Christmas Presented by Peterman Brothers!

Christmas is a time of giving. B105.7 and Peterman Brothers want to make the season a little brighter for families in 2023 by Taking Care of Christmas🎄

Starting November 13th, you can nominate a deserving person or family by telling a little about them and how Peterman Brothers and B105.7 can help them this holiday season. THREE winners in total, each will receive $1000!

Eric Allen will announce a winner on 12/1, 12/8 & 12/15, to take care of their Christmas in 2023. 🎅

Nominate a person or deserving family below by December 12th!