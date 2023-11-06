Enter for a chance to see Rejoice! Butler’s annual holiday presentation, At Clowes Memorial Hall on opening night from premium box seats December 8th!

Butler’s annual holiday presentation unites the Butler Chorale, University Choir, Chamber Singers and Wind Ensemble in a special evening of seasonal favorites on December 8th and 9th. At turns both ethereal and exuberant, this free concert is sure to put you in the spirit of the season as you enjoy the performance of our talented student musicians. Featuring selections by John Rutter, John Williams, Dan Forrest and more. Conductors John Perkins, Trae Blanco and Eric Stark invite you to join us for a very special evening celebrating the holidays, and the warmth of the Butler community.

