Listen Live
Contests

Guess The First Christmas Song!

Published on November 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

christmas song

See if you can guess the First Christmas Song we’ll play when we make the flip to Indy’s Christmas Station on November 20th and you could win a 4-pack of tickets to see TSO perform LIVE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26th!

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close