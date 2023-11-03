Sean’s Tough Trivia! 11/03/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Selfies and pet pics are the 2 things we have the most pictures of on our phones. What’s third?
A – Scenery
B — Food
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis' East Side on High Alert
-
"Mean Girls" Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!
-
Kokomo Taco Bell Under Investigation After Former Employee Exposes Haircut Incident in Kitchen
-
Sean Copeland