Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/31/23

Published on October 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Will be entered into a drawing for a 4-pack of tickets to the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show AND a free car pass to Christmas Nights of Lights

A new survey finds most Americans find this to be the scariest horror film character.  What/who is it?

A – Freddy Krueger

B – Chucky

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close