Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/25/23

Published on October 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Will be entered into a drawing to win 2 tickets to see Queen of The Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 20th at Old National Centre!

For the average American, it’s been 2 years since we’ve done this.  What is it?

A – Gone to the dentist

B – Had a vacation

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close