Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/20/23

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Opening Night game, Friday October 20th vs Ft.Wayne Komets AND 2 Digital tickets to see Yacht Rock Revue at the Brown County Music Center on Saturday, February 10, 2024!

40% of people say this is the household member they most love watching TV with.  Who is it?

A – The dog

B – Their spouse

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close