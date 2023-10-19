Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/19/23

Published on October 19, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Opening Night game, Friday October 20th vs Ft.Wayne Komets AND 2 Digital tickets to see Yacht Rock Revue at the Brown County Music Center on Saturday, February 10, 2024!

Researchers find doing this in social settings really does bring people closer together and improve interaction.  What is it?

A – Drinking alcohol

B – Dressing to impress

 

