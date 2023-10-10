Win tickets to the private screening of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour!

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to join the private screening of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour at Keystone at the Crossing this Saturday!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Hits the Big Screen
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis' East Side on High Alert
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Sean Copeland
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!