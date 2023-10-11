Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/11/23

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26th

A new study finds this common spice is a natural remedy for indigestion.  What is it?

A – Turmeric

B – Thyme

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close