Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/11/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win 2 tickets to see B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26th
A new study finds this common spice is a natural remedy for indigestion. What is it?
A – Turmeric
B – Thyme
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Hits the Big Screen
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis' East Side on High Alert
-
Sean Copeland
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!