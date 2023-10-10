Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/10/23

Published on October 10, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26th

New figures show the average parent spend smore time with this than they do their kids.  What is it?

A – Their screen(s)

B – Their job

 

