Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 10/04/23

Published on October 4, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win tickets to Stewart Copeland’s performance on Thursday October 19 at The Center For The Performing Arts at the Palladium in Carmel + a pair of tickets to see Extreme with Living Color on February 7th @ the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre!

In a new survey, people list this as the top thing making it difficult for them to practice more self-care.  What is it?

A – Household responsibilities

B – Caring for their family

 

